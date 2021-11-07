Liverpool’s transfer fears have dissipated, but Jurgen Klopp still has two major concerns to address.

When Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum left on a free transfer in the summer, Jurgen Klopp was inevitably bombarded with pleas to bolster his midfield.

In stark contrast to the rest of the German’s senior choices, the Dutchman was virtually ever-present for the Reds, never missing a game due to injury.

Klopp, on the other hand, has often emphasized the strength of the players he already has at his disposal.

The answer has been predictable everytime Liverpool has been hit by an injury in midfield in the early months of the season, with Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Curtis Jones all missing time.

‘We warned you!’

With any hiccups simply opening the door to one of Klopp’s alternate possibilities, you can’t criticise his faith in his players.

Just as you’d write off a Keita, Jones, or Milner, they’d put in a show to reclaim their spot in the team.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is up next.

Since his horrific knee injury against Man City in 2018, he has been limited to 21 Premier League starts due to injuries and the form of the players in front of him keeping him out of the Reds starting XI for most of the past three years.

Due to injuries elsewhere, he has been given back-to-back starts for the first time since July 2020. He was linked with the Hammers in the summer and previous club Arsenal in recent weeks as a result.

It would have raised eyebrows if he had started against West Ham ahead of Thiago, but he is benefiting from a run of games.

He’s not back to his best yet, and not everything went according to plan, but he’s getting there and illustrating why Klopp trusts his lesser-used players.

Following Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury and the departure of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations, he may have second thoughts about his front three.

Diogo Jota is a hit-or-miss number nine, as evidenced in the first half, while Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino remained on the bench until desperation struck at 3-1 down, though the Belgian. “The summary has come to an end.”