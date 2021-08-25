Liverpool’s top table gives them optimism of improving on their £436 million deals.

Liverpool has earned significant dividends in recent seasons by utilizing their on-field performance.

When things started to fall into place for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the season in which they reached the 2018 Champions League final, the Reds were able to command more money from their commercial partnerships.

Liverpool returned to the top of the European game after winning the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020, their first English league trophy in 30 years, and their global influence grew as more and more new fans joined the club.

Owners Fenway Sports Group were able to increase their commercial income significantly as a result of Klopp’s outstanding managerial nous against the backdrop of limited transfer outlay in comparison to their rivals. Commercial revenues have increased by £143 million a year over the last ten years to £243.4 million, a 42.5 percent increase from £170.8 million per season in 2018.

Nike, Standard Chartered, Expedia, and AXA, the club’s four most visible commercial arrangements, are worth a total of £436 million over the course of the contracts, with the terms with Standard Chartered (£160 million) and AXA (£60 million) due for renewal in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Expedia, the £10 million a year shirt sleeve sponsor, is also up for renewal in 2023, while Nike’s flat rate arrangement with the Reds has yet to reveal its full value, with 20% of royalties from the sale of licensed Nike/Reds items globally being sent back to Liverpool annually. According to industry experts, the contract, which runs through 2025, might be valued up to £70 million every year.

However, with a number of big sponsorship arrangements coming to an end in the next 18 months or so, Reds executives will be testing the waters to see how robust the commercial market for key sponsors will be in light of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact.

This summer, they added electronics firm Sonos to their roster of partners, which includes Carlsberg, Kodansha, Mauritius, MG, Nivea Men, Holly Frontier, EA Sports, Quorn, Cadbury, and Acronis.