Liverpool’s title defense has been bolstered by a “disappointing” transfer window.

Clinton Morrison, a former Premier League striker, thinks he understands why Liverpool fans are dissatisfied with the club’s transfer policy.

This summer, the Reds only signed one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, from RB Leipzig.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Man City, on the other hand, spent more than £300 million between them, making any of them favorites to win the title.

Morrison feels Virgil van Dijk will be like a fresh signing for Liverpool in terms of transfer business, and he believes the Reds will fight for the Premier League crown.

On Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, Morrison remarked, “You can understand why they’re a little frustrated that they haven’t strengthened.”

“But you have to be a good player to go in there and help them out.

“I believe they have strengthened because they have re-signed Virgil van Dijk, who has been out for the entire season and is the best deal Liverpool could have done this summer.

“You look at Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United. United has brought in [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Chelsea has brought in [Romelu] Lukaku, and City has brought in [Jack] Grealish, but it has to be a specific type of player to come in and complement.

“If you look at it this season, [Sadio] Mane is back to his best, [Mohamed] Salah is doing what he does, Diogo Jota is doing what he does. I’m aware that [Roberto] Firmino is injured.

“Liverpool supporters will be frustrated, but they’ve brought in Konate at centre-back, who isn’t getting in because Matip and Van Dijk are performing well, but it’s just further forward where they required bolstering in midfield because Gini Wijnaldum has left you wondering who can fill his shoes. Harvey Elliott has arrived, and he’s been fantastic.

“I still believe Liverpool is a title contender.”

Morrison went on to clarify why Van Dijk’s comeback is crucial to Liverpool maintaining a title challenge while speaking about the title contenders.

“Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are the top four teams in the Premier League. Morrison stated, “It’s Man United.”

“A lot of people write Liverpool off, but don’t write Liverpool off because they have the best defender in the world in Virgil van Dijk.

“You witnessed his struggle with Lukaku over the weekend, when it was 11 v 11 and it was a fantastic duel, so Liverpool have a great chance.”

