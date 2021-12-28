Liverpool’s team news for Leicester City has been revealed, with Thiago’s absence addressed.

Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk are back in the Liverpool team for tonight’s match against Leicester City.

Both players have been out since December 16, when they returned positive COVID-19 tests on the morning of a 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

As a result, they missed Tottenham’s 1-1 draw and Leicester’s penalty-shootout win in the Carabao Cup before Christmas, but they’ll be back for the game at the King Power.

Van Dijk defends with Joel Matip, with Kostas Tsimikas filling up at left-back for the suspended Andy Robertson.

The midfield will be led by Fabinho, who will be joined by captain Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Thiago Alcantara, who recently tested positive, will not be included in the squad.

Despite the fact that Thiago had returned to training, the club informed this evening that he and Takumi Minamino will miss the match due to “mild muscle pain.”

Curtis Jones is back in the starting lineup, with Roberto Firmino dropping to the bench to make room for Diogo Jota up top.

Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Beck, Williams, Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Beck, Williams, Kelleher, Konate,

Dewsbury-Hall, Choudury, Soumaré; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho; Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Choudury, Soumaré; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho

Ward, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, Vestergaard, Albrighton, McAteer, Tielemans, Lookman, Pérez; Ward, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, Vestergaard, Albrighton, McAteer, Tielemans, Lookman, Pérez; Ward, Daley-Campbell