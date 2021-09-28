Liverpool’s starting lineups after Trent Alexander-decision Arnold’s and a chance for Naby Keita against Porto.

Trent isn’t a problem?

We’ll have to wait and see. In any case, Liverpool will be without their playmaking right-back against Porto in the Champions League.

I’d go with James Milner as a substitute, not least since Neco Williams has only recently returned from injury.

I’d start Kostas Tsimikas at left back, while Virgil van Dijk can stay in the middle of the defense but be joined with Ibrahima Konate this time. The goalkeeper is Alisson Becker.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are joined by Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, or Naby Keita in the midfield, which almost picks itself. For me, it’s Keita.

Sadio Mane struggled at Brentford and could be replaced by Diogo Jota on the left, with Roberto Firmino returning to the center and Mohamed Salah on the right.

Trent Alexander-absence Arnold’s in Porto this evening is a major setback.

However, if the right-back has a chance to play in Sunday’s huge match against Manchester City, it’s best to leave him out of this Group B match.

When he isn’t available offensively, the Reds miss him a lot, but James Milner has shown that he can step in defensively when needed, as he did against Wilfried Zaha earlier this month.

As a result, he starts tonight alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Andy Robertson at right-back.

In midfield, I’ll fight the temptation to rest Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and instead start them alongside Naby Keita, who has recovered from a nasty foot injury suffered at Norwich.

Sadio Mane will be kept on the bench for the time being, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino tasked with causing havoc up top.

Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Salah, Firmino,

The setback to Trent Alexander-Arnold comes at an inopportune time for Liverpool.

Despite the fact that many people ignore Porto, this will not be an easy game, and James Milner playing at right-back twice in a week is not ideal.

In fact, given his performance against Norwich, I’d have been tempted to bring in Conor Bradley.

However, he is not a member of the traveling party, so Milner will have to suffice.

I’d bring Joe Gomez back to. “The summary has come to an end.”