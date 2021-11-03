Liverpool’s starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid has been finalized, with Fabinho and Thiago making their judgments.

It’s a strange state of affairs when Liverpool’s biggest match of the week isn’t against Atletico Madrid.

However, with Champions League qualifying to the last 16 already within reach at the halfway stage, Jurgen Klopp may opt to employ his heavy guns against West Ham on Sunday.

Alisson Becker will start in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Kostas Tsimikas forming a back four.

The return of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho in midfield substantially strengthens the engine room options, but only Fabinho returns to the side for me. He is joined by Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson.

I’m defying Diogo Jota’s accusations and retaining Roberto Firmino in the lineup with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Simeone, Diego. Atletico Madrid is a Spanish football club. Luis Suarez is a Uruguayan footballer.

All the ingredients are in place for Liverpool to have a tough night in the Champions League at Anfield.

A win will put the Reds in the playoffs – and possibly even first place – but I expect some rotation in this game.

However, not in goal. Alisson Becker is his name.

Come in Kostas Tsimikas at left-back. Say hello to Joel Matip, who can play with Virgil van Dijk in central defense. Trent Alexander-Arnold is still on the right side of the defense.

In midfield, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are both available, but it would be a major gamble to play both. One can start and the other can get in a decent half-hour with the five substitutions allowed.

That implies Fabinho will come in for me, alongside Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who would both benefit from the extra minutes.

Diogo Jota returns to the starting lineup, but this time at the cost of Roberto Firmino. On the right is Mohamed Salah, while on the left is Sadio Mane.

Don’t be shocked if Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino play significant minutes this evening.

I expect a few changes to the team that played Brighton at the weekend, as well as a modest line-up renewal.

Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold should start, but I’d like to see Joel Matip return to the defense and Kostas Tsimikas given a chance at left-back.

In midfield, changes are required.

Fabinho returns in a straight line. “The summary has come to an end.”