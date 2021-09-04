Liverpool’s stance on Mohamed Salah has been reaffirmed as he joins Egypt on international duty.

After Liverpool blocked his original call-up, Mohamed Salah has now joined Egypt’s national team.

Liverpool was one of the Premier League teams to release an unified statement stating that they would not allow their players to travel to red-list nations while on international duty.

Current UK government regulations require anyone returning from a nation on the “red list” to be quarantined for ten days.

Salah would have had to quarantine upon his return to England because Egypt is currently on the red list. Salah was absent from Egypt’s 1-0 victory over Angola at home on Wednesday.

Egypt’s World Cup qualifier, on the other hand, is being held in Gabon, which is on the amber list, therefore quarantine is not required.

Due to self-isolation guidelines, Liverpool have previously refused to let its Brazilian contingent of Alisson and Fabinho travel on international duty, while Roberto Firmino is now injured.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson for England, Diogo Jota for Portugal, Andy Robertson for Scotland, Virgil van Dijk for the Netherlands, Sadio Mane for Senegal, and Naby Keita for Guinea have all been given permission to represent their countries.

Jurgen Klopp explained why players should not be permitted to travel on international duty if they will have to quarantine for ten days when they return, prior to last week’s stalemate with Chelsea.

“If you return from a place on the red list, you must quarantine for ten days in a hotel – not one of your choosing, but one that someone orders you to go to, near the airport or whatever,” Klopp explained.

“It isn’t even close to being a spa hotel; it’s just eating, waiting, sleeping, and other things like that.

“As clubs, we are unable to do so. Not only do we play games at that time when they return, but they also lose 10 days of training if they are not positive [for COVID-19].

“You lose muscle in ten days – ask anyone: a doctor, a sports scientist – without any opportunity of moving. Atrophy is the way it is.

“Then you return, and it’s not just ten days; it’s a requirement.”

The summary comes to a close.

”