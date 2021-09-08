Liverpool’s stance is addressed in light of FIFA’s suspension of three players prior of the Leeds match.

Liverpool are unwavering in their belief. Despite being suspended by FIFA, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino should be able to play this weekend.

The players were sanctioned after the Reds refused to release them for the ongoing international break owing to UK Government-imposed coronavirus quarantine laws.

The club has received notification from FIFA that the Brazilian FA has requested that the governing body apply the five-day rule, which prohibits players from playing for their clubs for a period of time if they fail to join up for national team duty.

Because Brazil’s final match of the current break is in the early hours of Friday morning UK time, Alisson, Fabinho, and Firmino – who is already hindered by a hamstring ailment – will miss Sunday’s Premier League encounter against Leeds United.

The three, on the other hand, will be eligible for next Wednesday’s Champions League group opener against AC Milan at home.

Liverpool has been working with the Premier League, other concerned leagues, national associations, and clubs for some time to maintain a united front on the issue, which threatens to have far-reaching consequences across Europe.

The European Club Association, of which the Reds are a member, reached an agreement in August that made a large number of players unavailable for their respective countries.

And, according to The Washington Newsday, while Liverpool will consider their next move over the next 24 hours, they are confident that their players can and should be allowed to play this weekend due to the extraordinary circumstances that prevented them from reporting back from international duty as usual.

If Alisson, Fabinho, and Firmino had gone to Brazil, they would have had to stay in a Government-run quarantine hotel for ten days after returning to the UK, and they would have been ruled out of Liverpool’s next four games.

Several Premier League clubs are expected to be without players, including Leeds United, who will be without vital forward Raphinha on Sunday.

According to FIFA rules, any team fielding an ineligible player must forfeit the game 3-0.