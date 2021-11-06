Liverpool’s reputation for European comebacks was cemented that night in a half-empty Anfield.

The mere mention of the epic Champions League final in Istanbul against AC Milan in 2005, or the spectacular semi-final second leg against Barcelona more recently, is enough to make Reds fans tear up and wax lyrical.

The club’s continental history dates back to the mid-1960s, when only a series of contentious refereeing decisions against Inter Milan prevented Bill Shankly’s side from becoming the first British team to win the European Cup. Since then, Liverpool has won six ‘Big Cup’ titles and three UEFA Cup titles, firmly establishing the club as England’s preeminent force abroad.

The fact that, for all the famous European nights Liverpudlians have been treated to, it was the first time the Reds had overcome such a heavy first leg loss is one of the reasons why Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit side’s astonishing reversal of a three-goal deficit against Barcelona in 2019 is still so revered at Anfield and beyond.

Indeed, before the miraculous comeback against the Catalans, Liverpool had only only come back from a two-goal first-leg deficit once before, and it was thirty years ago today in front of a half-empty Anfield, which generated one of the old ground’s greatest and most feral atmospheres.

In the autumn of 1991, the winds of change began to blow ferociously around L4.

Despite bringing in record British signing Dean Saunders from Derby County for £2.9m, central defensive teammate Mark Wright for £2.2m, and winger Mark Walters from Rangers for £1.5m the previous summer, Liverpool had struggled to get off to a good start in a season that ended with Kenny Dalglish’s shock resignation in February.

Although Souness' team started the season with a win over Joe Royle's freshly promoted Oldham Athletic and finished August second in the league rankings after beating Everton at Anfield, the Reds' third league loss of the season came on November 2nd against Crystal Palace at Anfield.