Liverpool’s report card includes transfer potential, Divock Origi’s surprise, and Mohamed Salah’s boost.

The fans have returned, and with them, a title threat for Liverpool.

After a tumultuous start to life in front of empty stadiums last season – a win at Stamford Bridge and a bizarre defeat at Villa Park, a thrashing of Arsenal and a stalemate with Everton – the Reds have made a great start to 2021/22.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League, having acquitted themselves admirably against Manchester City and Chelsea while also making a strong start to their Champions League campaign.

We asked Liverpool Correspondent to give us his opinion of Liverpool’s season thus far, with the momentum stopped by an international break.

After that, you’ll have your chance to tell us how you think the Reds have done.

First and foremost, evaluation…

Liverpool have set themselves up nicely for the October international break after scoring twenty goals in three separate competitions in September.

The Reds are right at the top of the Premier League table, having previously faced Manchester City and Chelsea, and are also in a comfortable position in the Champions League.

Liverpool are looking a lot more like their 2019/20 selves than they were last season, but a three-horse race has already formed.

Mohamed Salah is the finest player in Europe right now, and he’s benefited greatly from Jurgen Klopp’s entire pre-season program.

Ibrahima Konate was the only summer signing at Anfield, and the centre-back has had to wait for his time thus far.

He’s only made one Premier League appearance so far, in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last month, and he also helped keep Norwich City out of the Carabao Cup third round at Carrow Road.

Konate’s characteristics offer promise that he can fit in well with Liverpool’s adaptation of the high defensive line. Imposing, swift, and comfortable on the ball, Konate’s traits show promise that he can fit in well with Liverpool’s adaptation of the high defensive line.

Konate’s greatest years as a centre-back are yet ahead of him at the age of 22, and those inside the club believe he is one of the best young defenders on the continent.

It’s still early, but Konate has bolstered a defensive unit that suddenly appears to be the best in the league. “The summary has come to an end.”