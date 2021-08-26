Liverpool’s potential Champions League opponents have been confirmed as the draw’s seedings have been finalized.

Liverpool have identified their probable Champions League group stage opponents, and will be hoping to avoid a nightmare scenario.

The draw for the 32-team first phase will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. UK time in Istanbul, Turkey, with the competitors divided into four seeding pots.

Jurgen Klopp’s club has known for a long time that they will be seeded in Pot 2 as one of the 26 teams who have already qualified for the group stage.

The remaining six spots were determined through the play-offs, with four coming from the Champions Path (which includes only league winners who were not given a direct berth to the group stage) and two coming from the League Path (which includes clubs who finished in lower positions in their respective leagues).

On Wednesday, Salzburg, Sheriff Tiraspol, and Shakhtar Donetsk joined Benfica, Malmo, and Young Boys, who had previously knocked out Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Champions League winners Chelsea, Europa League winners Villarreal, and the champions of the six major European leagues are among the top seeds in Pot 1.

The remaining 24 clubs are divided into three pots based on their UEFA club coefficient, which is calculated based on each club’s performance in European play over the previous five years.

Liverpool is in Pot 2 among the top-ranked clubs, having won the Champions League and advanced to the final and quarter-final during that time.

They will escape the other teams in Pot 2 and will not be drawn with Premier League rivals Chelsea or Manchester City from Pot 1. The Reds have the option of playing any of the teams from Pots 3 and 4.

Liverpool would be partnered with either Atletico Madrid or Bayern Munich from Pot 1, as well as Zenit St Petersburg from Pot 3 and AC Milan from Pot 4. This is arguably the most difficult draw.

The Reds, who were paired alongside Lille from Pot 1, Salzburg from Pot 3, and Sheriff Tiraspol from Pot 4, would be less challenging, at least by comparison.

Chelsea, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, and Sporting Lisbon are among the teams in the Premier League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund are among the most successful clubs in the world.

RB Leipzig, Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk