Liverpool’s position on Rhys Williams’ transfer, with Nat Phillips’ offer on the table.

Rhys Williams, a defender for Liverpool, is set to spend the rest of the season on loan at Swansea City in the Championship.

The Reds, on the other hand, have yet to approve the transaction.

Williams, 20, earned his first-team debut last season as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dealt with an injury problem.

The centre-back made 19 appearances, starting the final five Premier League games to help Liverpool qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool believe that a season in the Championship will aid Williams’ development, given he has yet to play for the first team this season.

With the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, as well as £36 million summer signing Ibrahima Konate, Klopp has a plethora of center-back options.

Another Liverpool centre-back receiving interest on deadline day is Nat Phillips, who, like Williams, was catapulted to first-team duties last season as a result of the huge absentee list.

The player is worth between £12 million and £15 million to the Reds.

Before the transfer market ends at 11 p.m., the club expects to receive a number of offers.

They have insisted for a long time that the 24-year-old will not be loaned out.