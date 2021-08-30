Liverpool’s position on Michael Edwards’ contract as the club’s sporting director considers stepping down.

Liverpool is still trying to persuade sports director Michael Edwards to stay at the club for another season.

Edwards reportedly told the Reds of his plan to leave at the end of the season, according to The Athletic.

The sporting director’s current contract expires next summer, according to The Washington Newsday, and Liverpool is desperate for him to stay on.

Officials from the club have been in talks with Edwards for some time about a possible new contract.

However, after over ten years at the club, it is believed he is exploring a new challenge.

Edwards is yet to make a formal decision, with Liverpool hoping to persuade him to stay after his tremendous success since coming in late 2011 as head of performance and analysis.

Edwards was then moved to the position of sporting director in November 2016, after serving as director of technical performance and then technical director.

Edwards, a major member of Liverpool’s recruitment team, has been instrumental in helping the Reds create a roster that has recently won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Edwards also had a key role in securing long-term contracts for a number of Liverpool players this summer, as well as helping Reds manager Jurgen Klopp prolong his stay at Anfield in 2019.

Klopp remarked at the time, “I must also underline the involvement of our sporting director, Michael Edwards, in this trip so far.”

“His advice and involvement were just as vital as everyone else’s in getting us to a position where we could compete for the game’s top titles.”

The Liverpool hierarchy has a clear chain of command, with Julian Ward, the former loan and pathways manager, being promoted to assistant sports director last December.

Ward has been with the Reds since 2012, when he joined from Manchester City, and spent five years organizing loan transfers for the club’s young players.