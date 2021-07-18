Liverpool’s position on large signings following the Kylian Mbappe controversy

Liverpool began pre-season training this week, and Jurgen Klopp and his players are getting closer to the start of their season, which kicks off against Norwich City in the middle of August.

Members of the Blood Red Club received a special Q&A with Paul Gorst, the Liverpool reporter for The Washington Newsday, earlier this week, in which he answered all of your Liverpool questions.

Meanwhile, here’s a written version of a tiny piece of the Q&A.

I wouldn’t say he’ll remain at Liverpool next season with certainty, but I’m confident enough to say they have great expectations for him this season.

He started his debut season with the first team, appearing in the Carabao Cup and even coming off the bench in the Premier League.

He had an outstanding season in the Championship, almost missing out on the Young Player of the Year title to Reading’s Michael Olise, despite the fact that he is still only 18 years old.

He is a special talent, and Liverpool are right to not put too much pressure on him or demand too much of him this season. However, Klopp will want to give him more senior minutes next season to allow him show what he can do and what he learnt at Blackburn.

Liverpool knows he’s on the right track, as evidenced by his new deal.

If you don’t consider Jota to be proved, then that’s the type of model Liverpool will be looking at this summer.

They will not sign Kylian Mbappe because to the enormous financial stakes. You get stick every time I say something like this, but you have to be realistic.

From a sporting standpoint, I don’t understand why Liverpool wouldn’t be interested in him – they’ve proven to be one of Europe’s top teams, so why rule them out?

However, due to the financial implications, he will not be pitching this summer.

That would be the case if Jota were a ‘unproven’ talent. “The summary has come to an end.”