Liverpool’s ‘pop star’ player, who pioneered advertising partnerships.

Kevin Keegan was, and continues to be, an outstanding Liverpool legend.

King Kev was a key member of the Reds club that won three First Division titles and three European trophies in the 1970s.

Before transferring to the Bundesliga with Hamburger SV, the England international became a fan favorite at Anfield, appearing 323 times for Liverpool and scoring 100 goals.

Despite the fact that Keegan should be remembered for his footballing prowess and for being a major member of the Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley sides that dominated English soccer for a while, many people are still haunted by his celebrity outside of sport.

Keegan rose to fame at a time when football celebrity was becoming a reality, with George Best and others pioneering the concept of the player as a “pop star.”

As a result, King Kev, who was affectionately known as Mighty Mouse by Anfield fans, became the face of a number of well-known brands.

Keegan was a shoo-in for advertising teams across the UK, who got him engaged in a number of TV and visual advertisements during his Liverpool stint and beyond, thanks to his poodle perm, mischievous smile, and attractive looks.

To be fair to the Mighty Mouse, his first real commercial was for a safety campaign warning children about the hazards of crossing busy streets.

With a characteristic (pre-perm) mullet, Keegan gives some harsh counsel to a teenage football fan in a 1976 Public Information film for The Green Cross Code.

Keegan became the face of Lyon’s Maid Goal ice creams two years later, described as the only ice cream for football fans.

The ice lolly sticks, which cost 25p each, were constructed of plastic and featured a little toy footballer that could be painted to match your favorite team’s colors.

Kevin Keegan’s Five-a-side Soccer Game, a Subbuteo-style football competition, was to use the players.

Kev’s most famous commercial was for Brut 33 aftershave, in which he appeared alongside then-European Heavyweight Champion Henry Cooper in a 1980 commercial.

Keegan and Cooper were seen working out at the gym before putting on the legendary ad.