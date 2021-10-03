Liverpool’s politics will alter forever, and it will be an exciting ride.

Liverpool City Council held a crucial vote toward the end of last month.

The city’s elected representatives will be reduced from 90 to 85, according to councillors.

This plan, which will now be submitted to the government for approval, marks the start of what has been dubbed a “electoral reset” for a city and council that is still trying to put itself back together after a tumultuous year.

The proposed minor reduction of councillors will only be the beginning of a series of tense and difficult debates over how the city’s governing systems and political make-up will fundamentally change.

For those who have been avoiding local news for the past year, it’s worth remembering that the massive changes coming down the pike are the result of Max Caller’s terrible council inspection report from the spring.

Following a number of arrests associated to the authority, including that of former Mayor Joe Anderson in December 2020, Mr Caller was tasked by the government to conduct a four-month inquiry into key departments at the city council.

Mr Anderson was arrested along with four other men in a corruption investigation, but they all deny involvement and have not been charged. In May, the former mayor stepped down and was succeeded by Joanne Anderson (no relation).

Mr Caller’s inspection report was one of the worst ever published on a local authority, exposing a horrific culture and a slew of failures throughout Liverpool Council’s Regeneration, Planning, Highways, and Property Management departments.

The report’s main recommendation was that government commissioners be sent in to oversee the functioning of these departments, working alongside Chief Executive Tony Reeves, who has been credited with spearheading the council’s changes and improvements.

Those commissioners are anticipated to stay on for at least three years as the embattled council attempts to regain its footing and modernize its operations.

The commissioners, on the other hand, and the adjustments.