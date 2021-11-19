Liverpool’s owners, FSG, have a link to a talent agency worth £1.2 billion.

At the elite level of football, there is a lot of money to be made for agents.

Liverpool knows this to their own detriment, having spent the second largest amount in Europe on intermediaries between 2017 and 2020, £118.7 million (€139 million).

Payments to agents have long been considered as a necessary aspect of the game, and FIFA has attempted to curtail their influence by imposing limits on the amount of commission that can be made.

Every Liverpool player is represented, and there are a slew of talent agencies throughout the world that care after the interests of not just footballers but a diverse range of athletes.

When it comes to transfer transactions, individual super agents like Mino Raiola are sometimes identified as the man behind the money, but there are a number of agencies that represent elite footballing talent, and the value of the talent on their books is enormous.

Off The Pitch’s research has identified the agencies with the most valuable talent rosters based on market value, with a firm with tight ties to a significant investor in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group topping the list.

Wasserman is a US-based agency that represents around 700 players, including Joe Gomez of Liverpool, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones of Manchester City, Harvey Barnes of Leicester City, Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund, and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.

According to the research, the total market worth of the players on their client roster is £1.2 billion, putting them ahead of Jonathan Barnett’s ICM Stellar Sports (£1.17 billion market value), which represents Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish. Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute is the company behind ICM, which looks after Liverpool’s Fabinho and Diogo Jota, as well as Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

The purchase of a minority share in Wasserman by RedBird Capital Partners, 11 percent owners of FSG, earlier this year, is the Liverpool connection.

According to a Sportico article, RedBird purchased a "30 to 40%" interest in Wasserman.