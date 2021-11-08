Liverpool’s ONE shop will open a massive new flagship store.

Tessuti, a high-end fashion boutique, is relocating to Liverpool ONE.

The retailer, which is owned by JD Sports Group, has had a store on Peter’s Lane since 2013, but will now relocate to Paradise Street.

The new flagship Tessuti store in Liverpool ONE will open next spring in the former New Look store on Paradise Street, and will be nearly four times the size of the original.

New Look relocated to a separate unit within the shopping complex in June, before relocating to a larger location last month.

The new Tessuti store will feature handpicked collections from well-known premium and luxury fashion companies as well as emerging designers.

Since its inception in 1985, the company has grown to become a global centre for world-class designer style, with carefully curated collections of modern looks available in its stores.

BOSS, Armani, Z Zegna, and Android Homme are among Tessuti’s favorite highlighted brands, as are DKNY, Barbour, Michael Kors, Vivienne Westwood, Versace Jeans, and many others.

“The building of an upsized flagship for Tessuti has been a shared ambition for some time, given the brand’s continually great performance at Liverpool ONE,” Alison Clegg, managing director, asset management, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, said.

“Their expansion is a strong endorsement for the destination, indicating continued demand for physical shopping as well as the expansion of our premium and luxury offerings.”