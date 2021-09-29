Liverpool’s Oktoberfest, a paedophile A&E nurse, and an Everton footballer who was caught drinking and driving.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Wednesday, September 29 to keep you informed.

After causing a 5 a.m. drink-driving collision, Everton footballer Jean-Philippe Gbamin was fined £25,000 and banned from the roads.

READ MORE: Shopkeeper hits client with wet floor sign because he’s afraid of catching Covid

After colliding with a Jaguar while exiting the M56 near his house in Hale Barns, Cheshire, the midfielder, 26, failed a breath test.

The father-of-one had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to tests. 35mg is the legal maximum.

The accident happened on August 8, and Gbamin is thought to have merely given a friend a ride home after a night out.

At Manchester Magistrates’ Court, Gbamin, who earns £100,000 per month, was fined £25,000 and prohibited from driving for 14 months.

“A PC Patel was asked to attend a road traffic incident at 5 a.m., and when he arrived, he found two vehicles on the exit slip lane on junction 6 of the M56,” prosecutor Tess Kenyon told the M.E.N.

’’

PC Patel spoke with the Jaguar’s driver, who indicated that he was driving off the M56 at junction 6 when the other vehicle crashed into him. Both had come to a halt at the spot and exchanged information.

“The Jaguar driver suspected the other driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. Mr Gbamin was approached by PC Patel. He admitted to being the driver of the Audi and that he had collided with the other car.

‘’

When asked if he had consumed any alcohol, he said, “Yes, one.”

“He agreed to take a roadside breath test, which he failed. As a result, he was apprehended. He then assisted with the technique of the intoxilyzer machine.”

Gbamin, a former France youth international, will be granted a spot in a drink-driving treatment program.

The whole story may be found HERE.

The Baltic Market will bring Munich to Merseyside for its fourth Oktoberfest next month.

For the special five-day event, the street food vendors will modify their well-loved stalls and menus to bring a taste of Germany to Liverpool.

From the 13th until the 17th of October, “The summary has come to an end.”