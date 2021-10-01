Liverpool’s Nike outfit is a ‘disappointment’ as they face a £75 million threat from Manchester United.

In football, timing is crucial at times.

For Virgil van Dijk, the collaboration between Liverpool and Nike arrived at the perfect time.

It’s been nearly two years since Van Dijk, fresh off a 4-1 Champions League victory in Belgium, turned the tables on reporters at Genk’s Luminus Arena.

When the Dutch defender came to a halt to meet with reporters after the triumph, he initiated his own post-match investigation by inquiring about the club’s High Court struggle with New Balance.

Liverpool, of course, was involved at the time in an effort to get out of their contract with the Boston-based kit suppliers in order to pursue more lucrative terms with Nike, the world’s most famous sports brand.

And it was evident that the result meant a lot to Van Dijk.

A big digital board was unfurled overlooking Lime Street train station a few months earlier, less than 48 hours after the Reds were crowned European champions for the sixth time, with a simple, yet entirely understandable slogan to Merseyside spectators.

Boss.

Van Dijk was featured in the ad, which was created by Nike, with the imposing look that had kept the continent’s finest strikers at bay en route to Champions League glory in Madrid.

It was a foreshadowing of what was to come.

Given the evident COVID-19 barriers that have been put in the partnership’s way more than a year after it officially began, it’s difficult to gauge its performance.

Given the problems the global epidemic has surely experienced over the last 18 months or more, a qualified one is perhaps a fair summation so far.

Being the face of it all, though, has its advantages for Van Dijk.

He told Soccerbible this month, “Nike is my brand, so I like the tracksuits – whether it’s the tech fleece or the new Liverpool things, it’s wonderful stuff to be wearing.”

“I just sent an SMS to the Nike team. For example, the new Off-White Dunks and the Travis Scott ones are both on my wish list. So they go right into our group chat, and I keep bugging them like any other person!”

The “Summary,” on the other hand, comes to an end for simple mortals.