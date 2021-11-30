Liverpool’s newest injury news and estimated return dates ahead of Everton include Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool will face Merseyside rivals Everton on Wednesday night, but a number of crucial players will be missing.

The Reds have won convincingly against Arsenal, Porto, and Southampton since returning from the international break.

Despite a couple of players recovering from injury in recent days, Jurgen Klopp’s injury list remains worrying heading into Wednesday’s match against Everton.

Here’s a look at the current injury situation at Anfield, as well as the estimated comeback dates.

Roberto Firmino is still out for Liverpool after suffering a’serious’ hamstring injury earlier this month.

After a quick appearance in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian was removed.

As they proceeded into the international break, Klopp acknowledged at the time that the injury was ‘not good.’

Firmino is “coming closer,” according to Klopp, but he was not fit enough to face Arsenal, Porto, or Southampton.

“Bobby is getting closer, but not for the weekend,” says the narrator “Before the Arsenal game, Klopp spoke to Liverpoolfc.com. “We’ll see how that goes; it might take a little longer.” Naby Keita was stretchered off the game in the triumph over Manchester United last month after incurring a red card challenge from Paul Pogba.

He was then unexpectedly included in the starting lineup for the following match against Brighton, although he was forced to exit in the first half due to a hamstring injury.

Before Liverpool’s match against Atletico Madrid, Klopp revealed that Keita would be ‘out for a long,’ and he also missed the triumphs against Arsenal, Porto, and Southampton.

Klopp has stated that Keita is “coming closer” to returning to team training, but he was unable to play against Southampton at the weekend.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be available for tomorrow night’s match against Everton.

Harvey Elliott, a long-term Liverpool absence, is still rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he sustained in a game against Leeds United on September 12.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injuries and is now recovering, with the club confident that the teenager will be ready to play again this season. “The summary has come to an end.”