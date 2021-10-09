Liverpool’s new studios are now open for filmmaking.

The city council has given its approval to Liverpool’s new pop-up film studios, which will receive thousands of pounds in additional funding.

The Depot, on Edge Lane, is a collection of temporary studios established by the council to capitalize on a surge in filmmaking following the coronavirus pandemic’s initial lockdowns.

The city recently saw its busiest filming season ever.

The Depot is made up of two purpose-built, 20,000 sqft sound-proofed film and TV production facilities that are located near the Littlewoods Building, which is at the center of longer-term plans to become a film hub.

Members of Liverpool City Council’s cabinet today approved just under £500,000 in grant funds for the project’s further development, as well as the appointment of people to assist with its running.

Sarah Doyle, cabinet member for strategic development and housing, said the pop-up studios will be crucial in attracting more investment to the city.

“This is good news, and it demonstrates that progress is being made on the ground, which will result in additional skilled jobs, both directly and indirectly, as well as greater investment in Liverpool,” added Councillor Doyle.

The Depot’s establishment, according to Mayor Joanne Anderson, who visited the site last month with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, was “a wonderful achievement.”

The new financing will be used in part to clear a land near the pop-up studios that might be used for storage and wardrobe facilities.

It will also be used to hire additional workers to help support the hub, as well as pay the salaries of a number of people who are already doing so.