Liverpool’s ‘never change’ message to an 11-year-old girl was mocked for her prom attire.

People have rallied behind an 11-year-old girl after her “cruel” parents mocked her for attending her elementary school prom in a suit.

Mischa Parker’s prom night was ruined when she overheard some of the other kids’ parents laughing and dubbing her “suit girl” because of her prom outfit.

Mischa was “very happy” about her stylish black dinner jacket with matching trousers and bow tie, which she picked up herself, ahead of the big night.

Mischa was so furious that she called her mother, Tamara Auty, 33, and requested that she fetch her up from the party early.

Tamara, from Morley, Leeds, said her entire family felt she looked fantastic and that the incident was “disgusting.” Tamara added: “I had no idea who I was when I was 11, but Mischa has always understood who she is and what she wants.”

“I took her shopping the day before, and she was ecstatic to try it on. She was a little frightened, hoping that no one would laugh at her.

“I simply believe that children should be able to express themselves; why should my daughter be made to feel guilty about her choice of clothing?

“Why would you want to knock down a child for that?”

Hundreds of readers of The Washington Newsday expressed their support for Mischa, saying how ‘amazing’ she looked and encouraging her to ‘keep smiling.’

"I think she looks amazing!!," Cathy Holland commented. When I was younger, I used to wear suits. Sending you loads of love and encouraging you to be yourself. "I think she looks lovely; she's dressed in a way that she feels comfortable in rather than a dress that she probably wouldn't feel right in just to fit in." Joanne Hyland added: "I think she looks lovely; she's dressed in a way that she feels comfortable in rather than a dress that she probably wouldn't feel right in just to fit in." Shame on the parents that tormented their child to the point where she had to leave school early. I hope their children never have to deal with another parent who is harsh to them simply because they are expressing their style in a different way. "It's okay to be different, so don't change to please others," Paul Smart remarked. So what if she dressed up?