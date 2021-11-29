Liverpool’s most acrimonious move resulted in a surprise twist that no one anticipated coming.

Robbie Fowler cut an uncommonly introverted figure in November 2001, speaking to the press for the first time since his £11 million surprise move from Liverpool.

Following his heroics at Anfield, where he scored 171 goals in 330 appearances, he was dubbed ‘God’ by his adoring Kop supporters.

He started his career by scoring five goals in the League Cup against Fulham in September 1993, and went on to score 13 goals in 12 appearances in one of the most amazing starts to a top-flight career in history.

In a 4-1 defeat of Leicester City in October 2001, he scored what appeared to be his final goals for Liverpool as part of a trademark hat-trick.

Goals have a way of endearing a player to any fan base, but it wouldn’t be far off the mark to argue that what set the Toxteth native apart from his contemporaries was his typically Scouse lack of pretensions; his mischievous nature belying an unassuming and refreshingly humble character, who seemed to transcend his superstar status.

In summary, what was so unusual about Fowler was that, despite his undeniable talent, he seemed eerily similar to the Anfield supporters who would throng the terraces every week to cheer him and his colleagues to success.

However, injuries would begin to take their toll after three seasons of unstoppable genius in front of goal, during which he had risen to become recognized as one of the most talented forwards of his generation by scoring over 30 goals in each campaign, a record that had never been matched before or since.

Fowler would never approach the heights of his first three seasons at Anfield, and in his absence, a teenage Michael Owen would establish himself as Liverpool’s first-choice attacker; something that would have been unthinkable only a few years ago at Fowler’s peak.

And, in retrospect, the appointment of Gerard Houllier as Liverpool manager in 1998 marked the beginning of the end for Fowler’s time at Anfield, which would culminate in the ‘Toxteth.’