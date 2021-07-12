Liverpool’s long-gone record stores that will not be forgotten

Liverpool’s shopping culture is noted for being vibrant and diverse, with everything from high-end stores and luxury boutiques to cheap shops and market stalls.

There’s no denying that it’s evolved over the years, with businesses disappearing and new, cutting-edge shopping malls occupying the city’s core.

Primark and River Island rule the streets these days, but record shops dominated Liverpool’s shopping scene years ago, before the heyday of online shopping and music streaming.

Vinyl records were treasured by Liverpool’s youths, and thus the stores gave them exactly what they wanted: a safe refuge where they could listen to their favorite music.

These shops might be found on main streets and in back alleys, exuding that characteristic love-it-or-hate-it odor and stocking anything from obscure independent albums to Top of the Pops classics.

Record stores formerly reigned Liverpool, but many of them have already vanished, leaving only a memory.

We’ve compiled a list of some of Liverpool’s most beloved record stores from the past.

Probe Records

In the mid-to-late 1970s, Probe Records was the unofficial headquarters of Liverpool’s punk/new wave culture.

Probe Records is still alive today, though in a new location, and continues to promote independent record stores.

The company has locations throughout the city, but its Button Street location is the most well-known. Probe Records is now located at The Bluecoat on School Lane, just a short distance from the street that gave it its name.

Everything that conventional retailers didn’t or wouldn’t stock could be found at Probe Records back in the day – albeit your record selections would be scrutinized by the employees, who have never been hesitant about sharing their thoughts with music fans.

To put it another way, everything that didn’t meet their approval was met with an earful of reasons why you were wrong – or just plain laughing – before the hapless were sent packing to HMV.

