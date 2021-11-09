Liverpool’s long-forgotten legend, who was so good that the club was named after him.

A total of 840 footballers have played for Liverpool Football Club.

But there are three that stand out above the others.

Liverpool’s Three Kings are Dalglish, Gerrard, and Liddell.

Kenny Dalglish’s life and career have been chronicled in a number of books, including at least three written by him, My Liverpool Home, My Autobiography, and Kenny Dalglish: My Life.

There have been at least four autobiographical volumes written on Steven Gerrard: My Story, My Autobiography, My Liverpool Story, and My Captains’ Book.

But, before this month, there had only been two books dedicated to Billy Liddell’s life and achievements, the most recent of which was released nearly 20 years ago.

With his compassionate and carefully researched ‘Billy Liddell at 100: A Family Portrait,’ Liverpool supporter, historian, and writer Peter Kenny Jones has restored the balance.

Almost 60 years after the famous Liddell last kicked a ball for the Reds, Peter graduated with an MA in history.

However, his ties to – and motive for – devoting his debut book to the club’s first modern superstar are unmatched.

“My Auntie, my father’s sister, is friends with Rena Liddell, Billy Liddell’s sister,” he revealed. “They both did Scottish dancing together – and with Billy – so it all started with a family tie.

“It was the appropriate time because it’s his 100th birthday in January.”

Liddell is unquestionably one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players.

“Great man – He was a god in Liverpool,” Ian Callaghan, another Anfield hero, added. While Bill Shankly famously said: “Liddell was a formidable opponent… He possessed everything. He was quick, powerful, and could shoot with either foot, and his headers were like gunshots. He was also as tough as rock on top of it all. What a performer! He was so powerful – and he wore a shirt with a nineteen-inch collar!” Those testimonials are already available to the public. But Peter became a detective, reaching out to – and, as he put it, stalking! – as many people as he could to find hitherto unseen perspectives on the legendary Liddell.

“I knocked on Jamie Carragher’s door and delivered his missus a letter, and a few days later he called me,” he explained.

“I tracked down Ian Callaghan’s address and addressed a letter to him.”

