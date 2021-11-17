Liverpool’s kids attend the COP26 conference and resolve to make a difference.

Young people from Liverpool attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow to see and hear what world leaders will do to rescue the earth.

The gathering was attended by young people from Toxteth’s Unity Youth Club, who also made vows about how they will help combat climate change.

They’ve been monitoring air quality in their neighborhood for the past three months after being motivated to make improvements by the tragic loss of a young person last year who died of an asthma attack.

For collaborative work, the kids have partnered up with Asthma UK, The British Lung Foundation, Sustrans Liverpool Youth Service, and climatechangechildresnsvoices.com.

“We were thrilled to coordinate and support Unity Youth Centre’s journey to COP26 as part of our #ClearTheAir campaign,” said Tim Dexter, Clean Air Campaign Manager at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation.

“They have raised awareness of the health crisis caused by air pollution, as well as the climate crisis, through their talks with visitors and delegates.

It is critical that leaders hear the voices of young people when making decisions that will affect their futures.

Toxic air is harmful to everyone, but it can be especially harmful to children and teenagers whose lungs are still maturing.

Asthma affects one in every eleven children in the United Kingdom, therefore addressing air pollution is crucial to preventing the development of new illnesses.

Dedicated work by groups such as Unity’s young people can result in actual change for the better.

“As young people’s voices were solicited, our kids were treated like royalty,” Julie, a youth worker at the Unity, remarked.

They were interviewed on television and on the official COP26.gov website, and they shared their thoughts on how to improve air quality and assist the earth avoid pollution.

“The event was extremely corporate,” Julie continued, “but our kids felt like they were a part of it and that their opinions were heard and valued.”

“The event was motivating and inspired people to keep campaigning and caring for the environment. “The young folks wore their ‘clean air champion T Shirts with pride.”” The summary comes to a conclusion.”