Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson tell what they did at halftime to help AC Milan win.

On Wednesday night, Liverpool began their Champions League campaign with a critical 3-2 victory over AC Milan at Anfield.

The Reds got off to a fast start and seized the lead thanks to an own goal by Fikayo Tomori, before Mohamed Salah missed a penalty shortly after.

The visitors scored two goals in quick succession to take a 2-1 advantage into halftime, leaving Liverpool with little to play for in the second half.

Salah’s strike and equalizer on 48 minutes signaled the start of the comeback, and captain Jordan Henderson put the Reds ahead late on.

Henderson told BT Sport after the game, “We started the game really well, on the front foot as we typically do, scored, then we had a phase where we found it difficult in the closing 10-15 minutes of the first half.”

“They scored two goals, and we’re disappointed to be down 2-0 at halftime. But in the second half, we received our rewards, re-entered the game, and won.

“Overall, we’re pleased, but we’ll take something away from that 10-15-minute period.”

Liverpool’s early dominance was abruptly undone when AC Milan equalized and took the lead in the final two minutes.

At halftime, Jurgen Klopp’s side was left lamenting wasted opportunities, but Andy Robertson maintains there was ‘not much to solve.’

“When you play in this competition, you play against really excellent teams, and when they smell blood, they generally take, and unfortunately they did that, and we need to be wiser than that and see it out until half-time,” he told BT Sport.

“There wasn’t much to solve; it was more that the gap between midfield and defense was too big in the last 10 minutes, and they started finding space in between us, which is always dangerous when wingers start cutting inside, so we had to close the gaps; however, as soon as we closed the gaps, there was no room to play, so we slightly stopped doing that.

“Sometimes you can’t quite pinpoint it, but it was critical to address that at halftime. Second half, I thought we were a lot more compact.

“It’s critical that we forget about the final 10-15 minutes of the first half,” says the coach.

The summary comes to a close.

”