Liverpool’s incredible run comes to an end with a shock defeat to Leicester City.

Liverpool’s five-year Premier League run came to an end on Tuesday evening when they were defeated 1-0 by Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a shock defeat at the King Power Stadium thanks to Ademola Lookman’s second-half strike, putting the Reds six points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Liverpool failed to score in a competitive encounter for the first time this season, and now face a battle to catch Pep Guardiola’s side.

Leicester’s defeat was also a, bringing an incredible 35-game winning streak to an end.

The last league encounter Liverpool lost in the last month of the year was a 4-3 loss against Bournemouth in the 2016/17 season, a game in which the Cherries battled back from a 3-1 deficit to win in dramatic fashion late on.

Liverpool rebounded from their defeat on the south coast with four wins out of five in December, including victories over Everton and Manchester City.

Until Leicester’s victory tonight, no team has been able to beat the Reds in the league during this important period.

