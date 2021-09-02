Liverpool’s inability to name a full Premier League team, while Barcelona should serve as a cautionary tale.

Following their transfer deadline day activity, Liverpool will be unable to select a full 25-man team for the first half of the 2021/22 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s only summer addition was Ibrahima Konate, as the Reds focused on securing new contracts for their players.

Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips, and Rhys Williams all signed new contracts on the final day of the transfer window.

Sheyi Ojo, Jake Cain, and Luis Longstaff were also loaned to Millwall, Newport County, and Queen’s Park on deadline day, respectively.

Following the loan exits of Ben Davies and Ben Woodburn earlier in the window, Liverpool were left with seven homegrown players above the age of 21, making it difficult for them to select a full 25-man team.

Premier League clubs are only allowed to select 17 foreign players in their 25-man squads, with the remaining eight spots reserved for indigenous players.

For a long time, Liverpool’s transfer strategy has been criticized by some fans, with the idea of spending significantly less than your rivals, many of whom you have surpassed on the field, being distasteful to some.

However, there are legitimate concerns about FSG’s investment strategy in Liverpool’s playing roster, with the club opting to sit out the summer window after completing their lone item of business, the £36 million purchase of 22-year-old Frenchman Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

However, despite being connected with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jonathan David, Saul Niguez, Houssem Aouar, and Jarrod Bowen during the summer, Liverpool have yet to add to their team.

Making large additions to alleviate dissent isn’t in the plan, and it’s unlikely to change very soon. Both Van Dijk and Alisson were key signings for the Reds at the appropriate time. Given the quality of the player, it’s a sensible method to do your transfer business. “The summary has come to an end.”