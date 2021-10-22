Liverpool’s health officials have issued an urgent new Covid 19 recommendation.

The Liverpool Health Protection Board, which is chaired by public health director Matt Ashton and manages the city’s response to the epidemic, has published a statement with updated guidelines for those living in, working in, or visiting the city.

With cases rising sharply in other parts of the region, health officials predict that the same will happen in Liverpool in the following weeks.

The board has issued fresh recommendations, asking individuals to wear masks on public transportation and in crowded places and, if feasible, to work from home.

And, because vaccination uptake in Liverpool is lower than the rest of England, there are concerns that more individuals will become gravely ill in the city.

“Local action is essential now to avoid a winter crisis and to keep our critical services, especially education, running,” the statement stated. Don’t put off getting your immunizations. They will assist in the protection of you and those around you, including the aged and defenseless.

“The majority of Covid hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and regret not getting vaccinated sooner. Young adults, in particular, are gravely ill. It’s never too late to have your first dose of Covid.” If you are invited, get your booster shot because the vaccine’s protection may wane over time.

Get vaccinated if you’re expecting. Covid-19 is harmful to both you and your baby, and it is resulting in unvaccinated pregnant women being admitted to hospitals and, in some cases, requiring critical care. Getting immunized against Covid-19 is far safer than getting Covid-19 while pregnant.

If possible, work from home. When possible, we will collaborate with companies to foster a balanced approach to home-working.

In busy indoor settings and on public transportation, wear a mask, open windows and doors to allow more air to circulate, and wash your hands. Parents should hide their faces at the school gate after half-term, and secondary school students should cover their faces in communal spaces outside of the classroom.

If you have Covid-19 symptoms, isolate right away and schedule a PCR test.

Twice a week, perform a quick Covid-19 test (lateral flow test). Approximately 1 in. “The summary has come to an end.”