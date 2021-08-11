Liverpool’s global communities compete for the city’s first football title.

With the Premier League on the horizon, Everton and Liverpool’s international involvement may be ended, but international football continues on Merseyside thanks to the World in One City Football Tournament.

The tournament resulted in the formation of sixteen Merseyside nations, which have subsequently been reduced to four.

You may or may not have witnessed the quarter-final events, in which Yemen and Somalia battled it out to the end, only to be separated by a penalty shootout lottery. Yemen’s goalkeeper stayed solid in his goal to deny the Somalis, and supporters of the Yemenis poured onto the field to celebrate.

As with any UEFA or FIFA event, two teams from each bracket advanced to the knockout stage, but each nation’s representatives had the opportunity to promote their country by singing their national anthem before to kickoff.

But, in addition to the football on display, the tournament has another goal in mind: to highlight the city’s culture.

“It’s been a tough two years, and many people have struggled. Families haven’t been able to get together, adults haven’t been able to get together, and people haven’t been able to attend football games,” tournament organizer Imad Ali told The Washington Newsday.

“Many of the communities who have entered the competition don’t have a large collective presence in the city, so this is an opportunity for them to be ‘on the map,’ in a sense, and for other communities to engage with them.”

“This isn’t going to stop with football; we’ll keep hosting these events, but there’s no reason why it can’t expand into a networking venue as well.

“There’s also mental health, health and wellbeing, socializing, and everything else that has deteriorated as a result of the pandemic. The event began on the day that the limitations were lifted, which was appropriate.”

The enthusiasm and anticipation are at an all-time high as the tournament nears its conclusion, much to the credit of the organizers.

“If this period of time has taught us anything, it is that nothing is guaranteed, and that we are all fighting the same battle against the challenges that life throws at us,” the 31-year-old added.

“The summary comes to an end.”