Liverpool’s gender assumptions are being challenged by a queer theatre festival.

Liverpool will host a new drama festival focused on gender issues.

Genderland Festival, which kicks off on Monday, September 27th, will bring drag shows, discussion circles, and cabaret theatre to the city.

Mooncup Theatre hopes that the fully accessible festival will provide a safe space for Merseyside’s LGBT+ community members and allies to explore the gender spectrum and engage with complicated concepts about what it means to exist outside of the gender binary.

Ellesmere Port will host its ‘first ever’ Pride celebrations.

“Genderland Festival is an opportunity for the queer community and allies to share and learn together in safe, creative spaces, exploring the gender landscape and unraveling the socially constructed ‘norms’ that have been thrust upon, and can harm, us all,” Rebecca Clarke, a founding member of Mooncup Theatre, told The Washington Newsday.

“I hear individuals say all the time in conversations about gender that they are afraid to ask questions about gender for fear of getting it ‘wrong.’

“Genderland is also about creating a safe area for people to communicate their views, ideas, and feelings concerning gender issues without fear of making mistakes, because knowing the appropriate ‘terminology’ shouldn’t be a barrier to acceptance and growth.

“And it wouldn’t be Mooncup if we didn’t have some anarchic fun with it as well. Keep an eye out for our ‘drag promenade’ throughout the city, as well as cabaret events, and make sure you have a ticket.”

The Arts Council England-funded festival is primarily focused at the LGBT+ community, but the organizers make it plain that everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Genderland’s program includes seminars on gender and language, gender history, and transgender awareness and action, as well as a panel event where participants can hear from people from many walks of life.

Workshops on a variety of topics will be available, including gender exploration, poetry, and a drag workshop in which festival-goers will take to the city’s streets in full drag.

“We all feel gender, whether we realize it or not,” said Isobel Balchin, a founder member of Mooncup Theatre.

“However, inside our society, there is a chasm of diversity concerning gender conceptions, with.”

