Liverpool’s future is already being hampered by Michael Edwards’ legacy.

Liverpool was ahead of the game when it came to identifying acquisitions that would help the team while remaining within budget.

Michael Edwards, whose contract with the Reds expires in the summer, was the driving force behind the signings of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane.

Despite the success that has brought to Anfield, a dilemma has arisen, as it has spurred clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United to enhance their transfer pursuits.

After Edwards worked his magic in selecting players that could fit Jurgen Klopp’s system and strengthen the club, Liverpool was named European champions, Super Cup winners, Club World Cup winners, and Premier League champions in the span of two years.

Manchester United and Chelsea have taken note of Liverpool’s tactics, and with Edwards potentially departing in the summer, the Reds have work to do.

On the latest episode of Analysing Anfield, Josh Williams said, “One issue Liverpool have got here, which I’m sure isn’t being focused on enough by supporters, is when Liverpool rose to this dominant force and went and delivered 97 points and then 99 points, a Premier League title, and a Champions League,”

“If you look at Liverpool’s rivals at the time, Liverpool was able to get ahead because our rivals weren’t particularly bright. Take a look at their squads: Chelsea was led by Frank Lampard, and they were subject to transfer window bans.

“Manchester United were getting their bearings, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had only recently taken command of Cardiff City in Europe’s top five leagues, was seizing the reins.

“Liverpool were able to move ahead, and the only club they couldn’t pass was Manchester City, and that was because they didn’t take their foot off the throttle enough.

“Basically, they always retained a degree of football intelligence.”

Liverpool’s competitors may have greater financial clout, but Edwards’ foresight put the team ahead of their championship rivals, as he was able to identify individuals who would fit in effortlessly. “The summary has come to an end.”