Liverpool’s full pre-season schedule for 2021/22 has been released after the announcement of the Anfield games.

Liverpool are presently in the second week of their pre-season training camp in Austria, with the new season fast approaching.

The Reds kick off their Premier League campaign on August 14 against newly promoted Norwich City, with the goal of launching a strong title challenge.

Jurgen Klopp is presently policing his team on the outskirts of Salzburg as they speed up their preparations for the new season, which starts in less than a month.

The majority of Liverpool’s team is in Austria, while a few others have been handed extra time off after representing their nations this summer.

While Klopp will want to work with his players on the training field, he will also need to keep an eye on them in games to ensure they get valuable minutes.

This summer’s pre-season schedule has been confirmed for a number of games.

While in Austria, Liverpool will play two ‘thirty-minute mini games’ behind closed doors and two regular 90-minute matches in front of an audience.

In addition, two further friendlies will be held at Anfield the week before the Premier League begins.

FC Wacker Innsbruck against. FC Wacker Innsbruck vs. FC Wacker Innsbru (30-minute mini-game)

Stuttgart, 20 July (30-minute mini-game)

Mainz 05 vs. Greisbergers Betten-Arena on July 23. (60-minute game)

Hertha Berlin vs. Tivoli Stadium on July 29

Athletic Club vs. Anfield on August 8

Osasuna vs. Anfield, August 9