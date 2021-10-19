Liverpool’s fortunate escape after a £90 million transfer deadline day deal fell through.

In retrospect, Liverpool owes a lot to Philippe Coutinho.

For five years, the Brazilian was the Reds’ talismanic playmaker, but his conduct during his drawn-out move to Barcelona in January 2018 harmed his connection with supporters, and there’s no denying that fans will feel a bit smug given his troubles at Camp Nou in the years afterwards.

Could Liverpool have won the Premier League and Champions League without Coutinho when Jurgen Klopp took over after the 29-year-departure? old’s

After leaving in a club-record £142 million deal for the La Liga giants, which has since played a part in their financial collapse, which cost them Lionel Messi in the summer, the Reds wisely re-invested those funds, signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for £75 million the same month, and Alisson from AS Roma for £65 million the following close-season.

With the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane already in place, the defensive duo, along with £39 million signing Fabinho, were the final pieces of the puzzle in transforming Liverpool from doubters to believers and guaranteeing they were no longer nearly men.

Klopp’s team had always been a free-scoring machine, only to be let down by costly defensive errors. Clean sheets were key in bringing the Reds over the line to become English and European champions in 2018/19, with 21 in the Premier League and six in the Champions League, and 15 in 2019/20, second only to Man City.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s decision to spend Coutinho’s riches on defensive acquisitions rather than a direct replacement for the Brazilian caused a shift in style from the Reds, allowing them to make the most of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson’s offensive abilities.

Since the Brazilian’s departure, the right-back has scored seven goals and provided 45 assists, while the left-back has scored five goals and provided 37 assists.

Things could have been quite different if Liverpool had been able to recruit a replacement playmaker for Coutinho after a £53 million deal for Lyon’s Nabil Fekir fell through in June 2018.

“Summary concludes,” if the Reds were able to complete a deal for the France international.