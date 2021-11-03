Liverpool’s final fixture has been set as nine games in December, which could determine the season’s outcome.

The date for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final versus Leicester City has been confirmed as their final encounter for December.

The Reds were drawn against Premier League rivals Leicester City in Saturday’s draw, and the match will take place at Anfield on Wednesday, December 22 at 7:45pm GMT.

The game isn’t being televised live since it’s one of four on that night, including Tottenham’s match against West Ham, Chelsea’s trip to Brentford, and Arsenal’s visit to Sunderland.

Liverpool advanced to the fifth round of the competition after defeating Preston North End 2-0 last week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will play nine games in December, with the encounter against Leicester City completing the schedule.

They begin the month with a major derby match at Goodison Park against local rivals Everton, before traveling to Wolverhampton Wanderers a few days later.

Liverpool go to Italy the following week for their final Champions League group stage meeting against AC Milan, albeit the Reds will expect to have already qualified for the knockout stages.

Following that, Aston Villa and Newcastle United will play two league games at home before a crucial away meeting against Tottenham Hotspur on December 19.

Liverpool play Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on December 22 before hosting Leeds United at Anfield on Boxing Day.

On December 28, the month comes to a close with another match against Brendan Rodgers’ side, this time in the league, at the King Power Stadium.