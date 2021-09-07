Liverpool’s FIFA 22 player ratings are predicted, with one player breaking into the top ten.

The release of FIFA 22 is swiftly approaching, and with the transfer window closing as we reach the middle of September, FIFA fans are anticipating the release of Fifa Ultimate Team player ratings in the coming days.

EA Sports has yet to clarify when the first player ratings will be given, but based on FIFA 21’s revelation, the first batch of the top 100 players should be released in the next few days, and expect to see a number of Liverpool players on the list.

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) is the most popular game option on FIFA, allowing users to create their own ‘Ultimate Team’ of players from across the world in their own unique club, complete with custom stadiums, kits, and other features.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season, but they were nowhere near the level of their title-winning season before that, which means a number of the Reds’ high-rated players from FIFA 21 may face a demotion.

Despite this, Jurgen Klopp’s side had several outstanding individual seasons last season, with Mohamed Salah in particular having another outstanding season.

So, how will FUT 22’s Liverpool Ultimate Team ratings look? Below are our FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player rating predictions for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s FIFA 22 player rating predictions

Using the FIFA 22 predictions feature on the FUTWIZ website, we’ve predicted the Reds’ FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ratings.

Despite already having a 90 rating, we believe Salah earned another +1 on his total rating, putting him in the top ten players in the game.

Virgil Van Dijk’s position should remain unchanged at 90 after his season-long injury, while Diogo Jota’s position could be upgraded after a strong debut season in Red.

A new signing has been made. Ibrahim Konate, as well as a few other promising players like Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones, could be upgraded. “The summary has come to an end.”