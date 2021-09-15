Liverpool’s “Fairytale” wedding dress shop has been awarded one of the best in the country.

One of the top wedding dress shops in the UK is located in Liverpool.

Florianni, a bridal shop in Liverpool’s city center, has been awarded one of the UK’s Top 50 wedding dress retailers.

GoHen, the UK’s leading hen party organizers, compiles the annual ranking. Every year, the site compiles a list of the best bridal shops from throughout the country for its annual list of the “Top 50 Wedding Dress Shops in the UK.”

The chosen dress shops were evaluated based on a number of aspects, including style, atmosphere, experience, and customer reviews.

“After a terrible year for the wedding industry, it’s nice to see vendors up and running again,” GoHen’s director of operations, Steve Roddy, said. “We’re happy to be presenting fifty fantastic bridal boutiques that deserve all the acclaim coming their way.”

Florianni was one of four stores in the North West to be recognized, with Willow Bridal in Cheshire and Ava Rose Hamilton in Lancashire among the others.

The boutique is a high-end bridal gown shop with multiple five-star evaluations. Many customers have commended the company’s service, describing it as a “wonderful experience,” while others have referred to it as “the most gorgeous bridal store.”

Entering into Florianni is like stepping into every girl’s bridal dreams, according to GoHen. It has a fairy tale feel to it, and the costumes on display are just exquisite. It’s not often that we’re left speechless, but this is one of those extremely (really) rare times.”

Studio 8, College Lane, L1 3DS is where Florianni may be located. More information can be found here.