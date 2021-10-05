Liverpool’s Evertonian fixer, who became Gerard Houllier’s greatest friend and was adored by Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, would ring him at all hours of the day and night.

Norman Gard, the club’s longtime player relations officer, died last weekend, and a number of famous Liverpool personalities have paid tribute to him.

Norman, a lifelong Everton supporter, worked behind the scenes at Anfield for nearly 15 years before retiring in 2009, providing crucial support to the Reds’ players and their off-field needs.

Norman’s importance grew as the number of foreign players increased during that period, and his impact extended beyond the dressing room, as he became a trusted friend and confidante of manager Gerard Houllier, who died less than a year ago.

Norman’s son Jonathan said the outpouring of love for his father has been tremendous. Iconic Anfield characters such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Phil Thompson, and Jerzy Dudek have all paid heartfelt homage in the wake of Norman’s loss.

He told The Washington Newsday, “I’ve had literally hundreds of messages over the last two days.”

“There have been calls from all over the world, from the Bolivian jungle to a former Ghanian young player, but also from local boys like Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher, and Steven Gerrard, who meant a lot because they relied on him less because they had their own local support networks. The nucleus of the Istanbul squad was made up of ‘his’ lads!

“I can’t begin to express how content he was with his job. He saw them all as ‘his lads,’ and this kept him youthful.

“His new passport arrived with his age four years younger than it should have been, and he never updated it so he didn’t have to retire!”

“When I was a kid, he worked for ‘First Wave Sports Management,’ an agency that helped Everton sign Robert Warzycha, one of their first foreign players, and was also involved in Teddy Sheringham’s transfer from Nottingham Forest to Tottenham.

“Dad was excellent friends with both Jim Greenwood at Everton and Peter Robinson at Liverpool, who were the Club Secretaries at the time, and Jim was co-ordinating the north-west part of Euro 96, so Jim engaged my dad as Anfield Stadium Manager. He certainly was.” “The summary comes to an end.”