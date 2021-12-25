Liverpool’s ‘equivalent to New York’s Macy’s’ was a city-centre department store.

Blacklers, which opened in 1908, was one of the country’s largest stores at the time, employing about 1,000 people, including a young George Harrison.

It was founded around the turn of the century by business partners Richard John Blackler and A.B. Wallis on Great Charlotte Street and was beloved by inhabitants all throughout the city.

Liverpool was featured in a Coca-Cola advertisement from the 1980s that brought attention to the city.

The store featured six levels and a great basement stocked of all types of stationery, but its Winter Wonderland Grotto and enormous Santa Claus are what people remember it for today.

Many people will recall making an annual visit to Santa to tell him what they want for Christmas or going shopping for gifts throughout the holiday season.

Blacklers had a long history in Liverpool, and it was one among many beloved structures that were severely damaged during the Liverpool Blitz in May 1941.

The building at the junction of Elliot Street and Great Charlotte Street had its windows shot out, and smoke could be seen rising from the burnt ground floor.

While the original building was being reconstructed after WWII, Blacklers had a temporary home in Fleet Street Warehouse.

When Liverpool’s renowned Blacklers reopened, they quickly began hosting its magnificent grotto, with visitors seeing a huge Santa looking down at them as they walked through.

The majority of these images, which were discovered in our Mirrorpix archives, depict Blacklers in the 1980s, from the inside of the store to youngsters seeing Father Christmas and more throughout the holiday season.

The department store was famous for its massive replica of Father Christmas, which was proudly displayed on the main hallway’s central staircase.

From the 1960s through the 1980s, the 3D Santa, one of two constructed by artist Peter Blazey while working there, was displayed as a decoration and to market the store’s grotto for more than 20 years.

Santa, however, fell into disrepair after Blacklers closed in 1988.

It had dissolved over the years, and all that was left of him was his plaster head, hands, and boots.

