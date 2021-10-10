Liverpool’s dressing room assumption about Mohamed Salah’s contract has been debunked: ‘I would be completely amazed.’

According to Kop Idol Robbie Fowler, Mohamed Salah’s teammates will have no objections to him accepting a new contract that would make him Liverpool’s highest-paid player.

Salah is yet to commit himself beyond his current deal, which ends at the end of next season, despite the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson all signing extensions this summer.

“Mo Salah is, without a doubt, world class,” Fowler wrote in his Mirror column, referring to Salah, who scored 189 goals in 369 appearances for Liverpool across two spells from 1993 to 2001 and 2006-07.

“And, in my opinion, there won’t be a single opposing voice in the Liverpool dressing room over the Egyptian’s new contract, which will make him the club’s highest earner.”

“To be honest, we’re out of superlatives when it comes to him, especially after that goal against Manchester City that had a little bit of everything.”

“It would have been talked up more more if it had been Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.” The beautiful touches in tight spots, the body strength, the tempo, the bit of deception, and the glorious finale were all there.

“I’ll be surprised if there aren’t talks regarding a new deal going on right now.”

“He will very definitely believe he is worth a little more than he is making and, of course, will be entitled to a pay raise,” he continued.

“Based on his current performances, you must give him what he wants.”

“I don’t think any Liverpool supporters will object to that.” However, from a financial standpoint, the club must plan for the long run.

“So, of course, there will not be a speedy ­agreement.”

“The rest of us want him to sign a new contract as soon as possible.”

There have been rumors that negotiations have been stalled because of how the 29-year-old would fit into Liverpool’s salary structure with enhanced terms, but Fowler believes that will not be an issue for the Egyptian’s teammates.

“Of sure, there have been occasions in the past in ­dressing rooms where some players have become irritated over things,” he said.

