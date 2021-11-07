Liverpool’s defense, according to Glen Johnson, has had the same issue ‘for a long time.’

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side has had defensive problems for a long time.

With their 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, the Reds equaled a club-record 25-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Only Manchester City and Chelsea have conceded less goals than Liverpool in their ten league games this season.

Johnson, on the other hand, believes that the Reds’ loss of a two-goal lead to Brighton last weekend was only the latest illustration of broader difficulties in the backline.

“To be honest,” the ex-England right-back told Premier League Productions, “I think they’ve been there for a long time.”

“Obviously, [Liverpool] dominate the ball in most games; they’re so good going forward that you look at the final score and forget about their errors or missed opportunities.

“They [Brighton] wouldn’t do that against Chelsea because of the way and manner in which they were opened up.”

“I believe they have issues, but I also believe they have so much firepower going forward that they generate more problems for their opponents than they do for themselves.”

Though not the basis of Johnson’s argument, there is a two-year parallel with Liverpool’s title-winning 2019/20 campaign, which conceded the same number of goals after 10 league games.

The Reds’ six clean sheets this season are a huge improvement on the two they had at this point two years ago, and Jurgen Klopp’s side is now just one point behind Chelsea and City.

Johnson spent six years with Liverpool, but he began his career with West Ham, with the two teams due to clash at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The 37-year-old believes that if Liverpool take the Hammers lightly this weekend, David Moyes’ side, who are currently in fourth place, might produce an upset.

“[Liverpool] has the more talented players. “If they do it right on the day, they’ve got a better side, but fair respect to West Ham for putting themselves in that situation,” Johnson remarked.

“The league positions don’t lie after 10 games, therefore they deserve.””

