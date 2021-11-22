Liverpool’s deadliest road for bicycles.

A new analysis has determined the most dangerous roads for cyclists in Liverpool.

According to a review of road traffic accident data, there are two roads in Liverpool where cyclists are involved in the most incidents.

According to a study of Department for Transport data by personal injury experts Boyes Turner Claims, cycling deaths in the UK reached a ten-year high last year.

‘Someone blew me up,’ a taxi driver who escaped a terror attack told rescuers.

Since 2016, Liverpool has had one of the greatest numbers of cyclist-involved incidents, placing in eighth place after Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

Over 850 such collisions happened in the five years leading up to 2016, but one area of Liverpool experienced more collisions than any other.

Since 2016, there have been 190 significant incidents involving bikes at the roundabout at the intersection of Gateacre Brow and Rose Brow in Gateacre.

In the same era, two cyclists died in accidents on Fincham Road near Princess Drive, making this stretch of road in Knotty Ash the deadliest for cyclists in Liverpool.

Crash Maps, which uses Department of Transportation data, identified the roadways as accident hotspots, according to Boyes Turner Claims.

The alarming increase in road traffic accident fatalities in 2020 defied a downward trend that saw the number of fatalities drop by 45 percent from 208,648 per year in 2010 to 115,333 in 2020.

Kim Milan, a Senior Partner in Boyes Turner’s Personal Injury team, said: “Cyclists are among the most vulnerable road users, as weather, road and traffic conditions, their smaller size in comparison to other vehicles, and other drivers’ awareness and attitude can all reduce their visibility and safety.

“While it is encouraging to note that the Department of Transport data reveals that the country has witnessed an overall decline in fatalities caused by RTAs over the last decade, the increase in the percentage of all incidents involving cyclists shows that cyclists are still in risk on British roads.

“The recent increase in casualty data between 2019 and 2020 could indicate that if those who began cycling last year continue to do so, the number of accidents will increase.

“While seeing the areas and roads in the is beneficial,

The summary comes to a conclusion.”