Liverpool’s current injury crisis could be solved by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Liverpool’s defense was destroyed last season.

Virgil van Dijk is back healthy and firing this season, but the Reds’ midfield is taking a hit.

A handful of players could be sidelined for Saturday’s noon match against Watford, forcing the Reds’ deputies to step in once more.

Liverpool have an injury worry with Diogo Jota, as numerous players compete for a place in the Watford match.

Jurgen Klopp has been without a strong and stable starting XI since the start of last season, and two months into this campaign, injury and fitness issues persist, forcing the German to continue spinning plates.

The team is concerned about Thiago Alcantara’s fitness, while Fabinho and Alisson Becker’s presence in Brazil is in doubt.

The goalkeeper and midfielder were in action against Uruguay only 35 hours before the game at Vicarage Road, making it difficult for them to play so soon after, even before factoring in their flight from South America to Europe.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also missed the last two games due to an abductor injury, forcing James Milner to switch to right-back, while Harvey Elliott is out for the foreseeable future after suffering a left ankle fracture-dislocation against Leeds a month ago.

Diogo Jota, who missed Portugal’s win over Qatar due to an alleged muscle issue, could return to Anfield early.

It means Klopp will have to rely on his trusted reserves to keep the Reds’ early-season form going, with Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to start in Hertfordshire, though Curtis Jones did return to England under-21 action in midweek after an earlier injury scare.

The good news is that Liverpool has been here before and will come out on top. The players band together, show greater tenacity than before, and grind out results.

Captain Henderson and Fabinho, later backed by Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, filled in superbly last season amid a catastrophic injury pile-up at the back.

Now, as Liverpool’s midfield struggles for consistency and rhythm as a result of disappointing niggles, setbacks, and, of course, the loss of Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG, “The summary has come to an end.”