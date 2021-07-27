Liverpool’s controversial pop-up cycle lane will be decommissioned.

A controversial pop-up cycle lane that has sparked outrage in one Liverpool neighborhood will be decommissioned.

Last year, the pop-up cycle lane was erected in West Derby as part of a new network of lanes meant at making it easier for people to get around the city on cycles, especially during the summer.

A variety of routes, including one that runs from Sefton Park to the city center, were established.

Before dying of covid, Dad, 34, who declined vaccine, stated he wished he had gotten the shot.

The West Derby lanes, on the other hand, were divisive and garnered criticism from the start.

Local councillors such as Steve Radford of Tuebrook have been advocating for their removal, claiming that they are generating even greater traffic congestion.

Cllr Radford claims he was only given a day’s notice before the lanes were implemented and that there was no engagement with residents who would be affected.

Following a number of complaints, Cllr Dan Barrington, the incoming cabinet member for transport and the environment, stated that he would assess the current infrastructure.

While that investigation is ongoing, he stated that the discovery of a sinkhole on Prescot Road this weekend has pushed him to make a rapid decision.

The inbound cycling lane leading into the city center will be removed as a result of this decision.

“I’ve had a lot of issues since the pop-up cycling lane on West Derby Road was initially introduced,” Cllr Barrington said in a statement. It was implemented without the input of local residents, businesses, or councillors.

“It has resulted in significant traffic congestion and has harmed bus users along this route.

“When I was appointed cabinet member for climate change, transportation, and the environment, I requested a review of the pop-up cycle lane infrastructure with the goal of finding a solution to provide cycling infrastructure while maintaining two lanes of traffic. If that was not practicable, I have always stated that I would remove the cycle lane in both directions.

“That evaluation is still ongoing, but with the sinkhole on Prescot Road opening up last Friday night, a decision had to be made fast. I’ve opted to head in the direction of the inbound cycling lane.” “The summary comes to an end.”