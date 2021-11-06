Liverpool’s contributions to the world, in chronological sequence.

Liverpool is one of the most well-known cities in the world, and Scousers should be pleased to call it home.

We welcome millions of tourists and overnight guests each year, with a plethora of attractions and events to keep them entertained.

Some come for the sport, while others come to see the Beatles’ birthplace, but this is only the beginning of what makes Liverpool so unique.

We’ve not only given the world some of the best music and football, but we’ve also been responsible for several incredible inventions and innovations that many people are unaware of.

Under Liverpool, the world’s first railway tunnels were built, as well as the world’s first integrated sewer system.

Here are a few items you probably didn’t know started in Liverpool and just across the water.

Grammar School for Girls

Blackburne House was erected in 1788 for John Blackburne, the former Lord Mayor of Liverpool, on Hope Street in Liverpool. It was purchased from Blackburne by George Holt, who built the Girls’ Grammar School in 1844 with the Latin motto “Born not for ourselves alone but for the whole world.” Thousands of tourists use the building’s services, making it a pioneering social enterprise.

Library for Borrowing

Built in 1802 on Bold Street in Liverpool, the Lyceum was the first library where individuals could borrow books for free. Previously, the middle and higher classes would pay a little price to use the library for private and commercial purposes, and they would be able to peruse the books provided by the institution.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) was founded in 1809 during a meeting held in a coffee shop on Bold Street. This is now the world’s oldest animal charity, and it evolved into Liverpool’s RSPCA chapter, which helps animals find homes across Merseyside.

Clubs that play chess

The first chess club in England was founded in 1857 in the Lyceum building on Bold Street. Despite the fact that this was the first recognized club, documents show that chess was played before this.