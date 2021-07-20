Liverpool’s candidate selection will be taken over by the National Labour Party.

Following a critical inspection report, the national Labour Party will take over the process of picking electoral candidates in Liverpool. The party’s ruling committee agreed to a slew of suggestions.

The National Executive Committee of the Labour Party met today and agreed to accept all of the recommendations made by a party panel reviewing the Liverpool Labour Party.

After a government examination revealed a staggering range of failures at the Labour-run city council, where Whitehall commissioners are now monitoring key departments, that inspection, led by former minister David Hanson, took place.

Bullying, misogyny, and a “toxic culture” have all been discovered in the Liverpool Labour Party.



The probe determined that “nothing less than a comprehensive reset of the Labour Party in Liverpool is required,” based on the 77 written responses received by the panel and its 53 interviews with 60 people.

And that is what the NEC decided today.

The national party will now take over the candidate selection processes in Liverpool until June 2026, after the adoption of the report’s recommendations.

In the Liverpool City Region, outstanding complaints against party members will be expedited and resolved within six months.

After the panel was “presented with evidence of a history of antisemitism that has previously resulted in expulsions and suspensions,” antisemitism training will be performed for all elected representatives, local party and branch officers.

Another option that will be pursued is that Labour reconstruct the constituencies in Liverpool, and that all future parliamentary candidates, including current councillor and MP Ian Byrne, sign a promise agreeing on a date when they will quit their council position.

“Liverpool is a historic, dynamic, cosmopolitan city with a strong history and bright future,” stated lead panel member David Hanson in a statement released today.

“Our findings and suggestions aim to address the significant issues revealed by Max Caller, who provided the council and Labour in particular with a much-needed wake-up call.

“The people of Liverpool have put their faith in the Labour Party, and they deserve nothing less than our undivided attention as we work to clean up our act.”

