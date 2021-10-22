Liverpool’s Bruno Fernandes is a source of concern for Manchester United.

Liverpool will not be alone in having some selection issues ahead of their Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Reds will meet old rivals Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday, hoping to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is still the only team in the Premier League without a loss this season, while United has lost twice, including last week’s 4-2 setback to Leicester City.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about his players’ fitness levels ahead of Sunday’s match, and provided some enigmatic answers.

Marcus Rashford and Fred were both forced out with injuries in United’s Champions League triumph against Atalanta in midweek, while Bruno Fernandes was also a doubt this week, according to sources.

Solskjaer was cagey in his reaction when asked if Fernandes will be fit for the mega showdown.

“It’s still Friday, and the game is on Sunday,” United manager Jose Mourinho stated in a press conference.

“We’ll give everyone some breathing room. We could have the entire squad fit, or we could be without two or three players.

“Bruno could be one of them, but he’s making every effort to be prepared.”

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Luke Shaw have all been re-instated as Solskjaer’s first-choice goalkeepers, with all three expected to start.

Harry Maguire is back after an early-season injury, but Raphael Varane is still out, therefore Victor Lindelof will most likely partner the United captain.

Paul Pogba could be joined with Scott McTominay in the midfield, with both players set to play against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Mason Greenwood is also set to receive the nod ahead of Jadon Sancho, while Rashford and Fernandes’ availability remains a question mark.

Given the importance of the match, Solskjaer may take a gamble on the pair, while Cristiano Ronaldo is almost set to start up front.

Should Fernandes be unable to play, Solskjaer has the choices of Donny van de Beek or Jesse Lingard to fill the void.

To compensate for Fernandes’ absence, Sancho, Greenwood, Pogba, or Rashford might be shifted about the team.

