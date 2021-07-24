Liverpool’s best player Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray rescue a match point and keep the dream of competing in the Olympic Games alive.

Neal Skupski exhaled a sigh of relief after he and Jamie Murray rallied from a match point deficit to reach the Olympic men’s doubles quarterfinals.

When Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos and Andres Molteni moved 11-10 ahead in the match tie-break, the Liverpool tennis sensation was facing an early exit from Tokyo 2020.

However, the British pair rallied to win 6-7 [3-7], 6-4, [13-11], completing a fine comeback.

“It wasn’t going well right away,” Skupski said. “It was a tough first set, which we lost 7-6, and then we fell down early in the second set, but we came back.

“We’re both fighters, and we didn’t give up.” We knew our game and were confident in our ability to return. We’re difficult to beat if we play our best, and when you play for Team GB, it’s never over until it’s over.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to put on a greater show than we did last time. We played some excellent tennis in the second and third sets, and if we continue to play like that, we will be difficult to beat.”

Murray and Skupski will be relieved to blow off the cobwebs after being thrown together on the eve of the Games in a hot Tokyo.

Skupski, who won the mixed doubles crown with American Desirae Krawczyk at Wimbledon earlier this month, was originally paired with Dan Evans.

Murray was pulled in after the British number one singles player tested positive for Covid-19.

Last season, the duo won the Sofia Open, as well as reaching the finals in Cincinnati and Vienna. And Skupski believes they will improve as they prepare to face Kei Nishikori and Ben McLachlan of Japan in the second round.

Skupski, whose match in Tokyo is being shown live on and, adding, “We have slotted in fairly nicely.” “We’ve been playing together for 18 months and know each other’s game like the back of our hands. We have a good idea of what to expect.

“It’s good to be able to play with someone I know rather than someone I’ve never met before. We’ll be able to clean up and work on some items tomorrow. Hopefully, we will be successful.” “The summary comes to an end.”